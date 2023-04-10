Colby Covington gives his “honest take” on Jorge Masvidal’s UFC retirement

Colby Covington is giving his ‘honest take’ on Jorge Masvidal’s UFC retirement.

UFC 287 took place this past Saturday, April 8th at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The co-main event saw Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) get in the cage with Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) in a welterweight bout. The result was a unanimous decision win for the Brazilian standout.

Following the loss, Masvidal, who turns 39 this year, announced his decision to retire.

Many fans and fighters alike paid tribute to Masvidal and his storied career.

Well now it’s ‘Chaos’s’ turn to weigh in on his rival retiring. During a recent appearance on ‘Submission Radio’, Covington spoke of ‘Gamebred’s’ retirement announcement saying:

“I’m just (finding) that out now. That’s interesting. If I’m gonna give my honest take, he was retired after I beat him. He’s a broken man. There’s a reason he came out and did what he did in the streets, like a little clown. There’s no pride in that guy. He just didn’t want to have to live the rest of his life knowing that he retired off of getting his ass beat by me.”

Of course Covington is alluding to the fact that he beat Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 272 in March of 2022. Following the loss it was Masvidal who allegedly attacked Covington outside a Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida.

Concluding, Colby Covington said (h/t MMANews):

“Of course he’s gonna come and lose to someone else. He didn’t want that being hung over his head, that I retired him. But guys, I’ll be honest, I retired Jorge Masvidal, ‘Street Judas,’ in 2022 at T-Mobile Arena.”

So Covington, taking the credit, claims it was he who retired Jorge Masvidal over a year ago in the Octagon.

What do you think of Covington’s analogy on Masvidals’ retirement?

