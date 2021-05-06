Colby Covington blasts Dustin Poirier: “He’s using his charity to make money for himself, it’s a tax write-off”

Colby Covington is not a fan of Dustin Poirier.

Covington and Poirier had a public feud as the two took shots at one another in the lead-up and after Dustin lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov. It has only grown since then as “The Diamond” said it would be on sight when he saw Covington, however, “Chaos” says that was never the case.

Instead, he says Poirier is a fake person and blasted the lightweight contender for a scam of a charity.

“Dustin Soirier (Poirier), he’s terrible, he’s garbage. I used to train with him, the guys a complete bum. I mean, he’s funny because he’s talking all this talk, it’s on sight when I see Colby. No, it’s not on sight, bitch, you know who your daddy is,” Colby Covington said to James Lynch. “Oh yeah, and talking about Dustin, I thought that fight should’ve gotten canceled, man. Con man McGregor called out Dustin for the truth, he’s using his charity to make money for himself, it’s a tax write-off.

“He’s not actually using that money for kids, he knows Conor McGregor knows Dustin Soirier is literally a Con man,” Covington continued. “He’s conning the people with this so-called charity, Good Fight Foundation. Dude, guys the fakest guy in the world. I wish people really knew who Dustin Soirier was not just who they portray him as in the media.”

Although Covington claims Poirier’s charity is a tax write-off, that isn’t proven. Poirier has done a lot of good for his community and uses his charity to help people in Louisiana, so there appears to be no truth behind what Covington is saying.

However, there is no question Covington knows Poirier better than most and he doesn’t like him and believes he is fake.

What do you make of Colby Covington saying Dustin Poirier’s charity is only a tax write-off and for him to make money?