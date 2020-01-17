Donald Cerrone says he’ll grant Conor McGregor an immediate rematch after he wins at UFC 246

Donald Cerrone believes UFC 246 will not be the last time he fights Conor McGregor.

“Cowboy” has been wanting this McGregor fight for years now, as he even asked to fill in at UFC 196 when the Irishman needed an opponent. Ultimately, Nate Diaz got that fight and then a subsequent rematch which resulted in massive paydays for both men.

So, if Cerrone has his way, he will beat McGregor on Saturday and just like Diaz, give “Notorious” an immediate rematch.

“Hey, sure,” Cerrone told MMA Junkie at UFC 246 media day. “I would because I don’t care. The who never matters to me. It’s always the when and the where. I heard him yesterday talking about April sounds free – or April, March, whatever the (expletive) they said sounds good to me. I would love to get right back on and get in there in March. So, yeah (I would do an immediate rematch).”

If Donald Cerrone does indeed beat Conor McGregor history suggests there would be a rematch. McGregor has been clamoring for the rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov and the UFC is interested in it as well. Meanwhile, he got the immediate rematch when he lost to Nate Diaz back in 2016 as mentioned.

For Cerrone, this is a fight he has been looking forward to for years. He finally gets the chance to share the Octagon with Conor McGregor on Saturday. At the press conference on Wednesday, he made it clear he is looking forward to an exciting fight and said they will blow the roof of the T-Mobile Arena.

Regardless, if Cerrone gets his hand raised and it would be a massive upset and a rematch would make sense.

“Saturday night we’re going to blow the roof off this motherf****r, so I can’t wait,” Cerrone said. “‘Cowboy’ is showing up for the big one.”

Do you think we will see an immediate rematch with Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone if Cowboy wins at UFC 246? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/16/2020.