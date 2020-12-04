Alex Volkanovski eyes future move to lightweight or prove he’s the best fighter there is

Alex Volkanovski is interested in making a move to lightweight.

Volkanovski is the current featherweight champion and coming off a split decision win over Max Holloway to defend his belt. Since then win, many had wondered what would be next for him. The champ has multiple options like Brian Ortega and the winner of Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar.

So, for Volkanovski, the goal is to defend his belt a few more times and then move up to lightweight to prove he’s the best ever.

“It is, that is something that I definitely see down the line,” Volkanovski told ESPN. “But I don’t talk about it because I have jobs to do; I’ve got goals on my mind.

“But the thing that people have got to realize is that while I might have goals in front of me, they’re not my end goals,” he continued. “So my goal might be the belt, it might be defending that belt and my goal is still to defend that [featherweight] belt, but I want to be the best fighter there is, and that is a goal of mine. And to do so, I want to move up and fight [at lightweight] as well.

“But again, I’ve got a division that I want to take out. I want to be the best the featherweights have seen, so I want a couple of defenses here,” Volkanovski said. “But I definitely want to squeeze in a lightweight fight as well.”

If Alex Volkanovski does move up to lightweight there is no shortage of fun fights for him. He could get an immediate title show whenever he makes the move to become a champ-champ. If he doesn’t, fights against the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, and Justin Gaethje makes sense and would be fun.

For now, Volkanovski is just focused on defending his belt a few more times before he considers a move up in weight.

Would you be interested in seeing Alex Volkanovski moving up to lightweight?