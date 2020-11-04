Niko Price among multiple UFC fighters to be suspended for marijuana use

Niko Price was among the multiple UFC fighters who have been suspended in Nevada for marijuana use while another has tested positive for PEDs.

According to MMAjunkie.com’s John Morgan, Price saw his temporary suspension for having carboxy THC in his system extended after testing positive for a prohibited cannabinoid following his fight against Donald Cerrone. Price fought to a draw in the fight. The Nevada State Athletic Commission has now placed Price under a temporary suspension and the two sides are expected to settle the matter in December.

This is the second time Price has been suspended for marijuana use. In 2017, he fought Alex Morono at UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie in Houston, Texas, and knocked him out in the second round. However, the result of the fight was overturned to a No Contest by the athletic commission in Texas.

In addition to Price, UFC lightweight Kevin Croom was suspended for four-and-a-half months after testing positive for marijuana prior to his upset submission win over Roosevelt Roberts. Croom, who won a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night,” was also fined $1,800 and subject to court fines. His win was overturned to a No Contest.

Additionally, Contender Series fighter Jose Flores was also suspended for four-and-half months. Flores was submitted by Jordan Leavitt on Dana White’s Contender Series. He was also fined $750. As well, Contender Series alum Chad Johnson was suspended nine months after testing positive for a banned amphetamine. Johnson suffered a TKO loss to Josh Parisian during this summer’s edition of the Contender Series.

Nevada has been cracking down on athletes testing positive for marijuana. In recent months, numerous other UFC fighters including flyweight Tim Elliott and light heavyweight Jamahal Hill were fined and suspended for marijuana use.

