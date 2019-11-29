Photo | Conor McGregor looks jacked ahead of return to welterweight

The mixed martial arts world is still buzzing from the news that Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon in order to face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18.

We all knew already that the Irishman was planning on returning on that date in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, but nobody could be 100% sure as to who his opponent was going to be. Now, we know that it’s Cerrone, and we also know that the fight is going to take place at welterweight.

While McGregor has fought at welterweight before for his two fights against Nate Diaz, many fans have questioned why he isn’t heading down to lightweight which is widely considered to be his best division.

Credit: Conor McGregor’s Instagram

Alas, it doesn’t appear as if he’s going to have any trouble at 170, with McGregor looking as ripped as we’ve seen him in a long time.

One of the big worries was that his power wasn’t going to be quite what it was in the past at welterweight when he fought Nate Diaz, but in both of those fights he showcased a lot of strength and nearly got Diaz out of there.

There’s been a real hunger to see McGregor compete again ever since his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October 2018, with many expecting “The Notorious One” to go after the lightweight belt once his second stint at welterweight has concluded.

The efficiency and skill of Cerrone is almost certainly going to pose Conor a few problems in the fight, especially if it goes beyond the first few rounds. If he’s able to win convincingly, though, the fans will get right back on his side ahead of what is bound to be one of the craziest years of his career in 2020.

Buckle up, fight fans.