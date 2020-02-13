Dominick Reyes says Jon Jones told him their ‘rematch is gonna be epic’ after UFC 247

Dominick Reyes knows he and Jon Jones will rematch after UFC 247 and “Bones” told him it will be epic.

At UFC 247, Jones was looking to defend his light heavyweight title once again when he battled Reyes. In the end, he did just that winning by unanimous decision, but some believe Reyes should have been awarded the victory.

Following the scorecards being read Jones and Reyes shared a moment where the champ told Reyes the two would eventually rematch.

“He said I shocked him,” Reyes said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “He didn’t really expect that from me. And he thanked me for making him a better martial artist. He said, ‘Our rematch is gonna be epic.'”

Since the loss, Dominick Reyes has called for a rematch and believes it could happen next if the fans are vocal about it.

With Jan Blachowicz vs. Corey Anderson happening this weekend, many assume the winner of that will get a title shot. So, Reyes may have to wait. Yet, he thinks he deserves an immediate rematch.

“I believe so. If the fans put enough pressure on Jones, if they put enough pressure on the UFC and they want to see it, then I’m sure I’ll get that rematch. I know I deserve it,” Reyes explained. “It should be a rematch for him trying to get his belt back.”

In the end, Dominick Reyes believes he won the fight and thinks Jon Jones knows he beat him so the champ should do a rematch. He is confident if they do have a rematch next he would dethrone the champ.

“As a fighter, you know how the rounds go. You know exactly what happened. He knows I won. Deep down in his heart, he knows I won,” he concluded. “Him being Jon Jones, a great martial artist himself, I feel like he would want a rematch for his own mind. Knowing that I won that fight.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/12/2020.