Ali Abdelaziz says Khabib Nurmagomedov will only fight ‘scumbag’ Conor McGregor ‘in the street’

Khabib Nurmagomedov will only fight Conor McGregor in the street according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor fought at UFC 229 where it was Nurmagomedov who won by fourth-round submission. A post-fight melee than took place leading to the Dagestani champion and the Irishman both being suspended. In the lead-up to the fight, McGregor had ‘crossed the line’ in his trash talk, which is why the Nurmagomedov camp is not interested in granting Conor a rematch.

“The only chance this fight could happen is in the street,” Abdelaziz to ESPN. “[McGregor would] have to do something spectacular. He’s s—, you understand? Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars because he’s one of the biggest scumbags.”

Ali Abdelaziz knows Conor McGregor crossed the line which is why they don’t want the fight to happen. Nurmagomedov is also focused on Tony Ferguson right now, and thus isn’t worried about the Irishman star.

“Conor needs to earn things,” Abdelaziz said. “He was a champion. He needs to earn things. Khabib really, really wants to make him earn it. It doesn’t matter, because what he says. We have a really, really tough fight. Everybody forgets about Tony, dismissing him. Khabib has been training for three months straight, and he has two more months.”

UFC president, Dana White has said he is looking to book the rematch between McGregor and Nurmagomedov barring the champ wins at UFC 249. It would also be one of, if not the biggest pay-per-view of all-time. But, according to Abdelaziz, the champion doesn’t care about the money and is still not interested in fighting McGregor.

“Listen, there’s a lot of money for Khabib if Khabib fights Conor,” Abdelaziz said. “… But everything is not about money. Especially with Khabib.”

If Abdelaziz is saying the truth it seems unlikely Khabib Nurmagomedov will accept the rematch with Conor McGregor.

What do you make of Ali Abdelaziz saying Khabib Nurmagomedov will only fight Conor McGregor in the street?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/12/2020.