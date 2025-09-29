Nabil Anane defends ONE Muay Thai World Title against Jonathan Haggerty in Tokyo showdown

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 28, 2025
Nabil Anane and Jonathan Haggerty

Nabil Anane faces his most dangerous challenger yet when he puts his undisputed ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title on the line. The towering champion meets former two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty in a battle between elite strikers seeking dominance.

He defends his strap against Haggerty at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 21-year-old Algerian-Thai enters this blockbuster defense carrying the momentum of his spectacular rise through the division.

Anane’s journey to undisputed king of the division status reads like a combat sports fairytale. After suffering a devastating debut loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9, the 6-foot-4 striker refused to accept defeat as his destiny.

His response proved magnificent. Six consecutive victories followed, culminating in a highlight-reel knockout of Nico Carrillo that earned him interim gold. The momentum carried into his rematch with Superlek at ONE 172, where he dominated the pound-for-pound great across three rounds.

That unanimous decision victory completed his redemption arc and eventually elevated him to undisputed champion status. But his most challenging test awaits against a proven finisher who knows exactly what championship gold feels like.

Haggerty represents the ultimate measuring stick for any bantamweight Muay Thai contender. The British striker captured the flyweight strap in just his second promotional appearance before eventually claiming bantamweight titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing disciplines.

His devastating knockout of Nong-O Hama for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title demonstrated the finishing power that makes him so dangerous. Though Superlek later reclaimed that belt, Haggerty’s recent kickboxing title defense against Wei Rui proved he remains elite across multiple combat sports.

Nabil Anane faces proven champion Jonathan Haggerty

Nabil Anane understands that defending his championship requires different mental preparation than chasing it. The young fighter enters this title defense against a former titleholder who knows the pressures and expectations that come with wearing 26 pounds of gold.

Haggerty brings experience that could prove decisive in high-pressure moments. His ability to perform under the brightest lights earned him titles across two weight classes and two combat disciplines.

The Londoner’s boxing attack remains his most lethal weapon, evidenced by his brutal finish of Thai legend Nong-O. His combinations come in devastating bursts that have ended multiple fights before opponents could adjust their defensive strategies.

But age and experience favor the challenger, while youth and momentum drive the champion. Their collision promises fireworks between two elite strikers entering their primes.

Nabil Anane ONE Championship

