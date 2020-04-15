Dominick Cruz reacts after the UFC rebooks him to fight Henry Cejudo

Dominick Cruz has reacted to the news that his UFC Bantamweight Championship fight against Henry Cejudo is back on.

The expectation was that Cruz, the former bantamweight king, would challenge for the belt at UFC 250. Now that it’s become clear that event won’t be happening in Brazil, UFC president Dana White appears to be shifting his attention towards a blockbuster card on May 9 in Las Vegas.

Cruz, who hasn’t fought since UFC 207 in December 2016, is clearly pretty happy about it.

Cruz has waited a long time for his chance to step back into the Octagon and compete, but many fans are questioning whether or not it’s fair for him to get an immediate shot at the title.

With Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan both being on incredible runs in the UFC, you have to wonder whether or not promotion has done this purely as a way to put someone of real name value up against Cejudo. If Cruz does manage to get the win and become champion again, it’s safe to say that it’ll go down in history as one of the biggest comeback stories of all time.

Cejudo, on the other hand, will welcome the opportunity to go back and forth with someone who is quite clearly willing to do anything to generate some interest in this match-up.

It’s been almost a year now since “Triple C” captured the title courtesy of a TKO win over Marlon Moraes, with one of the biggest questions of all being how he will fare when put up against someone who is potentially even bigger than Moraes in this weight class.

There’s a chance we’ll find out the answer on May 9, but given how things have been developing as of late, nobody knows for sure if they can pull it off.

How do you think Dominick Cruz will fair against Henry Cejudo on May 9?

