Anthony Smith buries “piece of s**t” Jon Jones for comments about home invasion

Anthony Smith was recently the victim of a violent home invasion. Shortly after Smith shared the story of this ordeal, his former foe, UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones, took to Twitter to boast that, if his home had been broken into, the intruder wouldn’t have left on his feet.

Glad Anthony is OK, no way dude would have left my house walking https://t.co/U6wSr8KmA8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2020

It’s safe to say Smith didn’t appreciate this comment from Jones.

Speaking on MMA on Sirius XM, Smith absolutely buried Jones for his remark.

🔊 Jon Jones reacted to the news of a home intruder at @lionheartasmith‘s house. Listen to hear Anthony’s response to Jon’s tweet. ⬇️⬇️⬇️@RJcliffordMMA pic.twitter.com/WvOPMGsb4k — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) April 15, 2020

“Jon did kind of reach out and Tweeted about my whole situation,” Smith began. “It said something like ‘glad Anthony is ok, that guy wouldn’t have walked out of my house.’ So it’s like, what a perfect moment to flex, Jon. In the middle of a disaster like that in my home. What a perfect opportunity to flex how goddamn cool you are. Just when you thought ‘that’s pretty admirable of Jon Jones to reach out well-wish me,’ then as you continue reading you’re like ‘oh that’s right, I forgot you’re still a f**king douchebag.’

“It’s just his opportunity to insert himself and make sure everyone knows how cool and bad ass he is,” Smith continued. “You know, for a second, I thought I was going to have to respond and say ‘hey thanks man, I appreciate it,’ and then you continue reading and you’re like ‘just for a second I thought you were human and you have a soul, and then I realize you’re the same piece of s**t that you’ve always been.’

“You’re just flexing,” Smith concluded, addressing Jones directly. “You’re such a douchebag, man. What are you doing? First of all, I had a worst case scenario. We get it Jon, you’re all over Twitter and Instagram with all your guns and your cool dog, but I got caught. I got caught slipping, worst case scenario. Guns weren’t close: not typical. Door was open: not typical. I don’t get what he’s getting at. It’s really easy to sit there and go ‘if that guy came to my house I would have just beat the s**t out of him, I would have done this, I would have shot him.’ It’s really easy to say that until you’re caught in it and you’ve been awake for eight seconds and you’re in the middle of a goddamn pandemonium throw down in the middle of your living room with no pants on. Nobody’s ready for that s**t. It’s really easy to flex on Twitter.”

What do you think of this scathing rebuke from Anthony Smith? How do you think Jon Jones will respond?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/15/2020.