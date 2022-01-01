Tony Ferguson blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov over Eagle FC’s new 165lbs weight class: “So fat he had to make a new weight class”

Tony Ferguson continues to pester his longtime nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov, this time taking aim at Eagle FC’s new 165lbs weight class.

Ferguson (25-6 MMA) and Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) of course have a long and storied rivalry. The lightweight standouts were slated to meet on five different occasions inside of the Octagon. However, none of those contests ever came to fruition due to a variety of different reasons.

Despite Khabib Nurmagomedov being long since retired, Tony Ferguson has continued to troll the former lightweight kingpin on social media. The normally contained Russian finally clapped back at ‘El Cucuy’ last month with the following message.

“For the last three years Tony Ferguson you never won a single round in the @ufc some of the rounds you lost 10:8. Since 2015 you won only one fighter from top 15.

Tony, it’s a clear picture here, I’m not gonna go low and personal, not gonna insult you. It’s just a facts.” – Khabib wrote to Ferguson.

While ‘The Eagle’ may not be interested in exchanging insults, Ferguson on the other hand is clearly more than game.

The former interim lightweight title holder recently took to social media where he slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov for introducing a 165lbs division in his promotion Eagle FC.

“Pump🎶Pump It Up!” Pretty Sure Ol’ Fathead Got In His Fix For The Good🍮Stuff. Doesn’t He Know That S—t Will Go Straight To His Hips 📈 Fwaah-Nah-Nahhhh So Fat He Had To Make A New Weight Class *mack*🤦‍♂️What A🤌Maroon ✌️🤣👎 🎶Go👨‍🎓Showty🎶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # BOGO🥇BISH’ Current🚣‍♂️Mude pic.twitter.com/v0fizCokV2 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 29, 2021

“Pump, pump it up! Pretty sure ol’ Fathead got in his fix for the Good Custard Stuff. Doesn’t he know that sh*t will go straight to his hips? Fwaah-Nah-Nahhhh – So fat he had to make a new weight class *mack* Man, what a Maroon.”

Despite receiving multiple callouts from the likes of Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson, the Dagestani native has made no hints at ending his retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov hung up his gloves back at UFC 254 following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje.

Do you think Tony Ferguson will ever let go of his grudge against Khabib?