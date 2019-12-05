Israel Adesanya suggests a fight with Paulo Costa would be similar to McGregor-Aldo

Israel Adesanya says a potential bout with Paulo Costa would be similar to Conor McGregor’s fight against Jose Aldo.

Of course, in that fight, the Irishman knocked out Aldo in just 13 seconds with the first punch he threw. He also trash-talked the Brazilian leading up to the fight and many believe McGregor was in Aldo’s head.

For Israel Adesanya, he says the same thing is happening with Paulo Costa as he is in his head just like McGregor was to Aldo.

“You know one thing that fight reminded me of? McGregor-Aldo,” Adesanya said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

Although Costa is sidelined with an injury, Adesanya believes the fight will eventually happen and that he will showcase even more of his skills in the scrap.

“It will happen. I know how to push his buttons. He’s such a meathead, I can push his buttons and make him do what I want him to do. Counter him,” Adesanya said. “People were always used to my linear attacks, they didn’t know about my lateral attacks. My hooks. They thought when I started countering Rob, they forget that’s what I first started doing when I started kickboxing. I was a counter striker. I went back to my roots, and I was just hitting from all angles. Like literally hitting him from all angles. Even when I was in ‘The Matrix’, caught him with an uppercut. So Paula is a guy, he’s a really aggressive bull, but I can be a matador.”

When that fight would happen is to be seen as Adesanya makes it clear he wants to fight Yoel Romero next. But, if Adesanya-Costa happens, “The Last Stylebender” says it reminds him of Conor McGregor-Jose Aldo.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/4/2019.