Diego Sanchez details recent UFO sighting: “It was watching me”

UFC welterweight Diego Sanchez had a UFO encounter in his native Albuquerque, New Mexico, this week, and it sounds pretty wild.

Sanchez, who is known as one of the most eccentric and enigmatic fighters in the game, opened up on this paranormal encounter on Twitter on Wednesday.

I was doing energy work on my patio as a ufo flew right up on me I called for my daughter quick quick she watched this thing Hoover only hundreds of feet away Albuquerque is a trip sightings are regular here. But this shit was contact tonight it was obvious it was watching me — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 12, 2020

Today a powerful portal of light energy is open. If there ever was a night to connect with the universe🙏🏼 tonight is the night. I have been celebrating and connecting all day — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 12, 2020

“I was doing energy work on my patio as a UFO flew right up on me,” Sanchez wrote on Twitter (via MMA Mania). “I called for my daughter, ‘quick quick’ she watched this thing hover only hundreds of feet away. Albuquerque is a trip, sightings are regular here. But this shit was contact tonight, it was obvious it was watching me.”

“Today a powerful portal of light energy is open,” Sanchez added in another Tweet. “If there ever was a night to connect with the universe tonight is the night. I have been celebrating and connecting all day.”

Diego Sanchez last fought at UFC 253 in September, when he lost a decision to Australia’s Jake Matthews. That loss was preceded by a DQ win over Michel Pereira, a decision loss to Michael Chiesa, and a TKO win over Mickey Gall. The veteran, who won the first-ever season of The Ultimate Fighter, has recently called for scraps with the likes of Conor McGregor and Demian Maia, but is not currently booked for a fight.