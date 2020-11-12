Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown booked for UFC Fight Night event in January

An exciting fight between veteran welterweights Carlos Condit and Matt Brown has been booked for a UFC Fight Night event in January.

Condit and Brown were previously scheduled to fight twice but Brown was forced to withdraw both times with injuries. The first time these two were scheduled to fight was way back in December 2013 at UFC on FOX 9, and the second time was at UFC on FOX 29 in April 2018. The UFC will hope that the third time is the charm for these two.

MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin was the first to report that Condit vs. Brown will take place at a UFC Fight Night card on January 30. There is no location yet announced.

Condit (31-13) recently got back into the win column to snap a nasty five-fight losing skid, as he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Court McGee in an exciting battle on Fight Island. Before that, Condit had lost five straight to Michael Chiesa, Alex Oliveira, Neil Magny, Demian Maia, and Robbie Lawler in the 2016 “Fight of the Year.” Condit is now 36 and he has been in the UFC since 2009. Depending on how this fight goes, this could potentially wind up being the last time we see him fight in the Octagon.

Brown (22-17) was most recently seen getting finished by strikes, against Miguel Baeza back at UFC Jacksonville in May. Prior to that, the veteran had won back-to-back fights by knockout over Ben Saunders and Diego Sanchez. At age 39, Brown is likely nearing the end of his UFC run after debuting with the promotion way back in 2008. He would obviously prefer to go out on a win and beating his long-time rival Condit would be an incredible way to conclude what has been an underrated 13-year career in the UFC.

Who do you think wins, Carlos Condit or Matt Brown?