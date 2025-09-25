Diego Lopes reveals ideal timeframe for next UFC fight following win over Jean Silva

Diego Lopes has an idea of when he’d like his next fight to take place.

Lopes recently took center stage in the main event of Noche UFC in San Antonio. He defeated Jean Silva via second-round TKO. It was a nice bounce back win for Lopes, who fell short in his bid for the UFC Featherweight Championship against Alexander Volkanovski back in April.

As far as when Lopes would like to fight again, he told Danny Segura of MMAJunkie.com‘s “Hablemos MMA” that one more bout before the end of 2025 sounds appealing.

“Yeah, of course, definitely,” Lopes told Hablemos MMA in Spanish when asked if he’d be ready to fight in December. “I had a seven-day suspension, and Monday I returned to the gym to train. People know I like to fight. I’m never too heavy. I’m never the person that goes, ‘Oh, I need three our four months to prepare for a fight.’ No, I’m not that type of person. The type of person that I am is someone that the UFC can call and ask to fight next week. I’ll catch a flight, and I’m there to fight. So yeah, if the UFC wants me to fight in December, I’m there.”

Lopes went on to say that he hasn’t had any talks with the UFC regarding his next outing. Still, he believes his performance against Silva has the matchmakers salivating over the possibilities. Lopes also said UFC fans want to see exciting fighters and he fits the bill every time he steps inside the Octagon.

If Lopes continues to rack up wins in exciting fashion, he’ll likely find himself back in a title fight sooner rather than later. For now, the Mexican and Brazilian bruiser will keep himself prepared for when he gets the call with an offer to perform under the bright lights once again.