Shadow embraces quick turnaround for kickboxing debut against Liu Mengyang

Shadow Singha Mawynn refuses to let opportunity slip away when destiny calls. The Thai striker accepted a replacement fight just three weeks after his spectacular knockout victory.

He faces Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 126 on Friday, September 26, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 25-year-old third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender makes his kickboxing debut against the Chinese sensation after Tawanchai PK Saenchai withdrew due to injury.

Shadow’s jaw-dropping spinning backfist knockout of Bampara Kouyate barely registered in his memory bank before this opportunity emerged. The #3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender rested exactly two days before learning about the replacement assignment.

His immediate excitement overshadowed any concerns about the quick turnaround or sport transition. Shadow sees this as his chance to follow the path that ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon blazed before him.

The Thai warrior’s confidence stems from witnessing elite strikers successfully navigate between combat disciplines. He believes his devastating power and technical precision will translate seamlessly into kickboxing territory.

His only adjustments involve remembering sport-specific rules rather than overhauling his entire approach.

“After the fight [against Kouyate], I never thought the next one would be so soon. I rested for two days before I found out I was replacing Tawanchai. I immediately took a bus back to the gym to start training,” he said.

“The reason I decided to take this fight is because it’s a new challenge. There’s a chance I could get another bonus. You have to strike while the iron’s hot.”

Shadow Singha Mawynn respects Liu Mengyang’s elite kickboxing credentials

Shadow Singha Mawynn acknowledges the significant challenge that awaits him against the 22-year-old Chinese striker. Liu Mengyang’s stunning upset victory over current interim champion Masaaki Noiri demonstrated his ability to derail dreams when opportunity presents itself.

His opponent brings legitimate kickboxing pedigree that demands respect from any newcomer to the discipline. The “Spirit Dragon” possesses technical skills and punching power that create complex problems for even experienced kickboxers.

Shadow admits he hasn’t identified clear weaknesses in Liu’s game yet but trusts his destructive power to create openings during their encounter. The Thai striker believes his heavy strikes could gradually wear down his opponent’s resistance.

His kickboxing debut carries implications beyond immediate victory or defeat. Success opens pathways to competing in multiple disciplines while expanding his possibilities across different rule sets.

“My opponent, Liu Mengyang, is a very good puncher, and he’s quick. In kickboxing, he’ll be a tough opponent for me,” he said.

“I think my power could be an advantage. Throwing heavy strikes might wear him down.”