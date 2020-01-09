Derrick Lewis was glad to see Alistair Overeem get ‘his ass worked’ at UFC Washington

Derrick Lewis has revealed that he was pretty happy to see Alistair Overeem get finished by Jairzinho Rozenstruik back at UFC Washington.

The entertaining main event fight came down to the final few seconds when Rozenstruik, who was a late replacement for Walt Harris, threw a shot that caused Overeem’s lip to just about explode. Some questioned the finish but in the end, the youngster came out on top.

While he didn’t exactly go into too much detail, Derrick Lewis did make it clear on a recent episode of UFC Unfiltered that he wasn’t all too heartbroken about Overeem getting beat in the manner that he did.

”I’m glad that Overeem got his ass worked,” he said (MMA News).

It’s a short and sweet statement from a guy that certainly fits into that category, but it turns out that this hasn’t been the first time they’ve mentioned one another. Back in November 2018, Alistair Overeem wanted to take on Derrick Lewis, but the fight that never quite came to fruition.

“I have to go with the hot balls, Derrick Lewis,” Overeem told MMA Fighting. “We haven’t fought before and he’s ranked higher. He’s just ranked higher. I definitely have a score to settle with Francis (Ngannou) and I have no doubt that undoubtedly that’ll happen some time. But to me Derrick Lewis is more appealing because of those two reasons: I haven’t fought him before, that’s number one, and he’s higher ranked.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the UFC will still book this fight somewhere down the road, but given the unpredictable nature of the heavyweight division, it’s definitely a possibility.

Lewis is coming off the back of an entertaining split decision win over Blagoy Ivanov back at UFC 244 in New York City. He’ll take on former light heavyweight Ilir Latifi at UFC 248 on February 8.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/9/2020.