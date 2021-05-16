Derrick Lewis explains why he “hates” UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Fan-favorite knockout artist Derrick Lewis explained why he “hates” UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou during the UFC 262 presser.

Lewis is set to take on Ngannou in a rematch later this summer for the UFC heavyweight championship. With former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones not being able to strike a deal with the UFC, Lewis has slipped in and will get the next title shot against the champ Ngannou. Lewis was a guest at the UFC 262 press conference and when reporters asked him why he doesn’t like Ngannou, “The Black Beast” answered in a way only he can.

Derrick Lewis explains his hate for Francis Ngannou. 😂 "He makes me look fat when I stand next to him, so f*ck him. F*ck Francis."#UFC262 | Full interview: https://t.co/okJwnsxI4l pic.twitter.com/ogFZnJC3S3 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) May 16, 2021

“He makes me look fat when I stand next to him so f*ck him. F*ck Francis. And eat some Popeyes,” Lewis joked.

Lewis then added onto the comment, explaining that he isn’t friends with anyone in the UFC heavyweight division as his goal is to go in there and knock all of their heads off.

“I really don’t like none of the guys that I fight, none of the guys in my division, just because the type of mindset I go into each and every fight. I don’t want to be friends with none of them. So f*ck them,” Lewis said.

When Lewis and Ngannou meet for the second time, the hope is that the fight will be much more entertaining and exciting than when these two rivals met the first time at UFC 226 in July 2018. At the time, the matchup between these two heavy hitters was expected to produce a highlight-reel knockout for one of the two men. Instead, it turned into be a stinker of a fight that Lewis won via unanimous decision. Three years later and the hope is that these two meet sometime this summer in a UFC pay-per-view main event for the belt.

Are you excited about the rematch between Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou?