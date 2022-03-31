Derek Brunson shoots down challenge from Paulo Costa: “Focus on your own weight class, you’re a heavyweight”

UFC middleweight fighter Derek Brunson has shot down the callout he received from former division title challenger Paulo Costa.

After a match-up with Sean Strickland (24-3 MMA) fell through, Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) took to Twitter to target a fight with Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA) as all three men are currently ranked in the top-5 of the UFC middleweight rankings.

It is rumored that the Costa vs Strickland fight fell through because the UFC wasn’t interested in making it happen. It should also be noted that Paulo Costa has had his own problems with making weight in the middleweight division.

‘Borrachinha’ took to Twitter challenging Brunson saying:

“Now it’s time to Derek Brunson runway or accept. Sean gave up. Brunson?”

Brunson, in response tweeted:

“Focus on your own weight class. You’re a heavyweight. I tried to fight you multiple times. Your disappeared until I got a fight. I’m not fighting soon, I’m working on my craft. I’m waiting on your 2nd heavyweight fight. Paulo Pasta.”

Paulo Costa is currently on a two-fight losing streak, being defeated by Marvin Vettori (18-5 MMA) in October 2021 and Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA) in September 2020.

Derek Brunson recently lost via knockout in round two to Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) at UFC 271 in February of this year. Prior to that loss, Brunson had a impressive five straight victories.

Costa has only one bout remaining under his current UFC contract. Obviously Brunson is not interested in being the ‘one’.

Paulo Costa is a prime candidate to jump the UFC ship when his contract is up, currently having weight issues as well as his apparent interest in boxing.

In an interview with ‘Ag Fight’ Costa said:

“Boxing is in now. It’s a new opportunity. It’s just something to consider for now. I’m still under contract with the UFC, so I can’t really do anything. First, I have to finish the contract.”

Who would you like to see Paulo Costa fight next? Would you like to see ‘Borrachinha’ enter the boxing ring?