Derek Brunson calls out Paulo Costa for UFC 256 fight

UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson has requested a fight against Paulo Costa for the UFC 256 pay-per-view later this year.

Brunson is coming off of a vicious third-round TKO win over prospect Edmen Shahbazyan that cemented his pale as a top-10 middleweight. Costa, meanwhile, is a top-five fighter who is coming off of a TKO loss to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. At age 36, Brunson is looking to make a title run late in his UFC career and he needs to pick up wins over top-ranked fighters such as a Costa to get an Adesanya rematch.

Taking to his Twitter on Sunday, Brunson officially called out Costa for a fight at UFC 256 on December 12. That event is set to feature a fantastic main event between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns and a co-main event of UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes against Megan Anderson.

Has anyone seen or heard from @BorrachinhaMMA . Someone ask him if he’s available Dec 12 ! @AliAbdelaziz00 @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite 🧐 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 4, 2020

This is certainly a sensible callout from Brunson considering his place in the UFC middleweight division. Right now he’s ranked in the bottom end of the top-10 and he needs to beat someone with a higher rank like Costa if he wants to move into the top-five and get closer to that coveted rematch and title shot against Adesanya, who knocked him out in November 2018 while the latter was still coming up as a contender in the middleweight division.

Brunson (21-7) is currently riding a three-fight win streak with wins over Shahbazyan, Ian Heinisch, and Elias Theodorou over his last three fights. Overall, Brunson has a 12-5 record in the UFC. As for Costa, the loss to Adesanya was the first defeat of his pro MMA career.

