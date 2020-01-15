Deontay Wilder eyes UFC fight, says he’d ‘end a life’ inside the Octagon

Deontay Wilder believes he’d “end a life” if he was to fight in the UFC.

Wilder, who is seemingly at the top of the boxing world, is set for his highly-anticipated rematch against Tyson Fury in February. Yet he is still looking at crossing over to MMA down the line.

“I’ve spoke out about that before, of course, for me, I’ll fight you in my sport and I’ll come to your sport and do it too,” Deontay Wilder said to ThaBoxingVoice (via TalkSport). “I feel MMA, they allow you to get on top of your opponent and bash his face in with velocity and speed coming downwards. Four-ounce gloves, I already talk about getting people out of the ring. But, that would definitely be the sport where I show it, man.

“It’s just different rules, different things. I’m built with a set of skills. I have a lot of intellect and a lot of knowledge of combat, period. So I see all the MMA guys always come to boxing because in boxing you have to stand on your feet. You have to be a motherf***ing man for 36 minutes.”

Deontay Wilder has said he is looking to claim a body in boxing. But in MMA, Wilder believes his power would truly end a life inside the Octagon so he isn’t sure if he will ever fight in the UFC.

“I wouldn’t mind going into [that] world as well too. One for one. May the best man win. You know, all this is fantasy talk,” Wilder added. “I don’t think anything will ever come to fruition. I’m just too dangerous of a man in any type of combat sports.

“I really would end a life because I have the power to, and that’s just the damn truth,” he concluded.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/14/2020.