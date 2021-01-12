Deiveson Figueiredo challenges Henry Cejudo to bantamweight fight

Reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is hoping to fight the division’s former champ Henry Cejudo—at bantamweight.

Figueiredo has not fought since December, when he defended the flyweight strap in a thrilling draw against Brandon Moreno. While UFC President Dana White has stated he intends to book a rematch between Figueiredo and Moreno, the champ is fixated on a fight with Cejudo, who previously ruled over the flyweight and bantamweight divisions—and he wants to do it at 135 pounds.

“I’m a wrestling killer. You can see what I did with all the wrestlers that crossed my way in the UFC,” Figueiredo told Sherdog. “My game is a nightmare for the ‘Pumpkin Head,’ [Cejudo] and I’ll prove that by taking his head with me when I return to Belem.

“I feel very strong in the 135-pound division, so I want to test myself against him so he doesn’t have any excuses,” Figueiredo added.

Figueiredo continued, explaining that he intends to move up to bantamweight in a few fights anyway, as his brother Francisco, also a flyweight, recently joined the UFC roster.

“My brother is entering in the biggest promotion in the world to make history,” Figueiredo said of his brother, who will take on Jerome Rivera at UFC Fight Island 8. “He is really tough. He is the one who pushes me to train more every day [even after a bad session at the gym]. I’m sure he will neutralize Jerome Rivera wherever this fight goes, on the feet or on the ground.

“After two or three fights I have no doubt he will be on the top,” Figueiredo added. “So I don’t have to fight my brother, I’ll go up to the bantamweight division as I planned.”

