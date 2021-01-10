Henry Cejudo sends warning to Deiveson Figueiredo: “I will knock this guy out”

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo says he would KO current flyweight kingpin Deiveson Figueiredo if they meet inside the Octagon.

Cejudo was, of course, both the UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion before deciding to give up both titles and walking away from the sport. Cejudo retired last May following a TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, though he has teased a return to the Octagon in the months since. Not long after Cejudo retired, Figueiredo won the vacant flyweight title over Joseph Benavidez. Since then, Figueiredo has become a bigger name in the sport and he’s tried to coax Cejudo out of retirement.

Speaking to Combate.com while on a training trip to Brazil with the Pitbull brothers, Cejudo took a shot at his rival Figueiredo and said he would KO him if they fight.

“I like (Figueiredo), but he doesn’t last more than two rounds with me. There is no wrestling, I think I am more Brazilian than him. For me, this guy is Paraguayan. He’s taking care of my belt, he’s babysitting my belt. When I decide to go back, the belt will come back to me. I need to talk to Dana White and see how much money we’re talking about. I miss fighting, but I need motivation for all this. If he gives me what I want, the ‘God of War’ will face ‘Triple C.’ I will knock this guy out,” Cejudo said.

Despite retiring from the sport last May, Cejudo has continued to train and stay in shape and he has been active on social media, as well, so a comeback at some point seems likely. Though Cejudo has spent much of his free time going after UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, now that Figueiredo has become a bigger name in the sport, it seems like “Triple C” has more interest in “God of War.”

Do you think we will see Henry Cejudo fight Deiveson Figueiredo and in 2021?