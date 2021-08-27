Darren Till open to dropping down to welterweight to fight Kamaru Usman for the belt

Darren Till still believes he could make welterweight and is open to facing Kamaru Usman for the title.

Till moved up to middleweight following his knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal and since then has gone 1-1 with a decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum and a decision loss to Robert Whittaker. However, as he prepares to face Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Vegas 35, Till says he would be open to dropping down back down to welterweight to face Usman who has mentioned the Englishman’s name.

“I could probably still make welterweight. I know Kamaru Usman wants to fight me, I know he’s said that. He said ‘I still want to fight Till’, and we’ve got a little bit of history,” Till said to ESPN. “It’s him and Leon (Edwards) destined to fight. Leon gonna take that title, but why can’t I go down for one last hurrah and see if I can’t grab that strap I was meant to have.”

Although Darren Till says he could still make welterweight the chances of him dropping back down to an immediate title shot is highly unlikely. There are a lot of top contenders for Usman to face and Till has his eyes set on Israel Adesanya and winning the middleweight title. The weight cut would also be a concern as the Englishman had trouble making weight multiple times.

Till, as mentioned, is set to return to the Octagon next weekend on September 4 against Derek Brunson. It’s his first fight in over a year as he has been dealing with an injury. If he gets past Brunson, he could very well get a number one contender fight next time out.

What do you make of Darren Till saying he’d drop back down to welterweight to fight Kamaru Usman? And, who do you think would win if they fought?