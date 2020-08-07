Darren Till not done with welterweight following Robert Whittaker fight

Darren Till isn’t closing the book on a return to welterweight.

At UFC 244 last November, the Englishman moved up to middleweight and earned a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum. He most recently fought and lost to Robert Whittaker on Fight Island and after that fight admits a drop to welterweight might happen again.

If Till does drop back down to welterweight he says it will not be because of his performance. Instead, it will be because of his weight as he says he didn’t cut any weight last time out.

“No [I’m not done at 170], because I didn’t even cut weight to make 185 mate. I didn’t cut no weight, no. But, as I said I am a walking f*****g contradiction. Fight week for 170 I’m walking in at like 280 pounds [laughs]. Fight week for 185, I’m walking in lighter than what I used to fight at, at welterweight,” Till said to ESPN. “That doesn’t make any sense. Colin is watching this looking at me like you are a f*****g wanker Darren. It doesn’t make any sense, fight week in Abu Dhabi I was just walking around like 87, 88 kilo. The fight day with Whittaker I was going to my coach, I haven’t put on any weight.

“Usually, guys re-hydrate and I did re-hydrate with the UFC PI but I put like 2-3 kilos on, it was mental. I wasn’t bothered, I was healthy, I didn’t cut no weight,” he continued. “It was like Darren when you used to fight at welterweight you would be coming in at 90 kilos on fight week cutting 13 kilos. Now, you are coming in lighter for middleweight what is wrong with you man? That is just me.”

Right now, Darren Till is healing a knee injury. When he will return is to be seen, but he still is a top-middleweight and has called out Jack Hermansson. So, it appears next time out he will remain at 185-pounds. After that, who knows but don’t be surprised if you see Till back in the welterweight division.

Do you think Darren Till should fight at welterweight again?