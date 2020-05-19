Darren Till lays out plans for “massive” fight with Israel Adesanya

Darren Till has his sights set on a “massive” middleweight title fight with the division’s reigning champion, Israel Adesanya.

Till recently called for the opportunity to coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter against Adesanya, but received a fairly decisive “no” in response from the champ.

Speaking on MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast, Till announced that he plans to change Adesanya’s mind by beating up former UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker in his next fight.

“He f*cked me off for the f*ckin’ Ultimate Fighter, he said ‘No.’ So I was like, ‘Okay…okay…wait until I f*ckin’ burst Robert Whittaker’s head and then we’ll see what you’re saying, you stupid, scrawny little c*nt!’” Till said.

While Till is eager to earn a fight with Adesanya, he conceded that the champ is a good person. In fact, they speak often on social media.

“He messaged me the other day like, ‘Darren, KFC’s back open mate, get your fat arse down there.’ I was like, ‘I’ll be there mate, don’t worry.’ He’s actually a good guy, he is.”

Despite their apparent friendship, Darren Till is focused on setting up a huge title fight with Adesanya.

“Listen mate, we are going to fight. I don’t care what anyone says; we are going to fight and the best man will win. I believe I will beat him and I will become the middleweight champion. We will fight. It will be for the culture, for the fans and for the people — the culture of muay Thai, kickboxing, everything. It’s going to be epic, but until then, I’ve got no hard feeling towards that man. I’m going to punch a hole through his face and he’s probably going to punch one through mine. He gets the joke, he gets the banter, he gets that we’re frienemies. Let’s make this f*cking fight massive.”

