VIDEO | Top-10 Knockouts in ONE Championship heavyweight history

The ONE Championship heavyweight division has produced some incredible knockouts over the years, and you can relive the very best of those knockouts right here (via ONE Championship on YouTube).

The promotion’s MMA heavyweight division is currently ruled over by Filipino-American striking specialist Brandon Vera, who unsurprisingly features in the video above. Vera has gone 4-1 since moving from the UFC to ONE, with his lone loss coming in a light heavyweight title super fight with Aung La N Sang. His victories, on the other hand, have come against Igor Subora, Paul Cheng, Hideki Sekine, and former Cage Warriors champ Mauro Cerilli. Other top heavyweight mixed martial artists on the ONE roster include Cerilli, former UFC talent Arjan Bhullar, Alain Ngalani, and the newly signed Tom DeBlass.

ONE also promotes heavyweight kickboxing bouts, which almost always end in spectacle. The promotion’s heavyweight kickboxing contests have featured the likes of Andrei Stoica, Tarik Khbabez, Roman Kryklia, Anderson “Braddock” Silva, Beybulat Isaev, Andre Meunier, and Ibrahim El Bouni.

What’s your favorite knockout in this top-10 video?