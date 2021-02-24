Daniel Cormier shares prediction for Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya title fight at UFC 259

Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the upcoming Light Heavyweight Championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya.

The two men will meet at UFC 259 in a fight that will see Blachowicz defend his newly won belt for the very first time. Adesanya, on the other hand, will be attempting to join an elite group of fighters to hold two belts in the UFC at the very same time.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier made it clear that this isn’t going to be a walk in the park for “The Last Stylebender”.

“It’s a tough fight, it’s a tough fight,” Cormier said. “It’s crazy because Jan Blachowicz has not gotten the respect that he deserves. This guy has beaten everyone that has tried to come up against him in his recent run. Jan Blachowicz is going to be at a bit of a disadvantage in terms of speed with Israel Adesanya. Star power – Israel Adesanya. There are a lot of things swaying in Izzy’s favor, and if he can win this fight, he will skyrocket to the moon.

“I was on First Take the other day and they asked me who’s on the radar, who can be that next breakout star, I said Israel Adesanya,” Cormier added. “That guy has everything – he’s got the look, he’s got the charisma, he’s got the fighting style, but the one thing is, there’s just no room for error in a fight against Jan Blachowicz. He can’t get hit one time. He gets hit by Jan, he’s in trouble.

“It’s a good fight,” Cormier concluded. “Izzy seems to hold the advantages, a lot of people think he’s going up because it’s Jan holding the title, but the room for error is so small that it makes it a dangerous fight for Israel Adesanya. Jan has unreal knockout power and if he hits you, he’ll put you out. Every guy that’s gone up from middleweight so far – Luke Rockhold, [Jacare Souza], he smashes them. He don’t play around with these dudes going up – and Israel Adesanya, you’d better be careful.”

Will Adesanya be able to overcome the power of Blachowicz? What do you think of this prediction from Daniel Cormier?