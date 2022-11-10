Daniel Cormier reveals he’s changed his tune regarding Jon Jones fighting at heavyweight: “My opinion of him has changed in this regard”

Daniel Cormier has provided his updated view on Jon Jones competing at heavyweight as he prepares for a return.

For so long now, fans have been waiting for Jon Jones to return. His 205-pound days ended at the start of 2020 but at heavyweight, there are limitless possibilities for him.

- Advertisement -

Whether or not he’ll actually take advantage of it, though, is a different matter altogether.

It’s been so long since we’ve seen him compete and some think that will harm him substantially. Of course, everyone sees it differently, as is the case for Daniel Cormier.

- Advertisement -

Cormier and Jones are bitter rivals which we know to be true. Alas, even with that being the case, it doesn’t cloud the judgement of ‘DC’ when it comes to what Jon can do.

During a recent interview, Cormier opened up on how. he thinks Jones will fare at his new weight class.

“My opinion of him has changed in this regard [and] I think that he’s so talented that regardless, he’ll be okay. And I also believe that he’s going to make sure that he still can compete… You know what’s crazy, like, everybody [is] talking about three years, three years, but there are other people that have come back. Georges St-Pierre won a championship after being away all that time.”

- Advertisement -

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Cormier gets honest

If anyone dislikes Jon Jones in this world, it’s going to be Daniel Cormier.

Yet despite that, he still acknowledges just how good he is. So, even if you’re a Jon hater, it’ll soon become undeniable that there’s a whole lot of potential in this comeback.

Are you excited for Jon Jones to return? Who would have won if Daniel Cormier and Jones fought at heavyweight instead of 205? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

- Advertisement -