Daniel Cormier responds to Tito Ortiz’s comments about Jon Jones

“Jon Jones is long and lengthy. I’m going to get in the inside and try to overpower some of the positions. But if it would be Jon Jones, I would think I’d have a great chance against (him).”

“I think I could [beat him]. If I have a camp like I did the last one of 18 weeks, 100 percent,” he said. “There really hasn’t been anybody to fight Jon Jones, to get in his face, and stay in his face. Everybody else, they want to strike on the outside with him. He’s too damn long, you cannot do that. You got to get in the inside of him. That’s the way to fight him.”

It did not take long for Daniel Cormier to catch wind of these comments from the former UFC light heavyweight champion Ortiz, and as you might have guessed, he disagrees.

Cormier issued a quick and snappy response to Ortiz on Twitter.

“No! Lmao.” – Daniel Cormier on Twitter.

Cormier has fought Jones twice previously. The first time they met, Jones defeated Cormier by decision. The second time, Jones won by knockout, but this result was overturned when Jones failed a drug test.

Do you think Tito Ortiz could put forth a better performance than Daniel Cormier against Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/19/2019.