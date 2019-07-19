Daniel Cormier responds to Tito Ortiz’s comments about Jon Jones

Tito Ortiz, who is gearing up for a Combate Americas fight with Alberto Del Rio, recently expressed his confidence that he could be the man to topple UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. At the very least, he said, he’d do better than Daniel Cormier has against Jones.
“I think I would do a lot better against Jon Jones than Daniel Cormier, because Cormier is just a shorter guy (with) bigger legs, bigger torso,” Ortiz said recently on the Domenick Nati Show (transcript via Bloody Elbow). “He’s just a big, big guy.
“Jon Jones is long and lengthy. I’m going to get in the inside and try to overpower some of the positions. But if it would be Jon Jones, I would think I’d have a great chance against (him).”
“I think I could [beat him]. If I have a camp like I did the last one of 18 weeks, 100 percent,” he said. “There really hasn’t been anybody to fight Jon Jones, to get in his face, and stay in his face. Everybody else, they want to strike on the outside with him. He’s too damn long, you cannot do that. You got to get in the inside of him. That’s the way to fight him.”
It did not take long for Daniel Cormier to catch wind of these comments from the former UFC light heavyweight champion Ortiz, and as you might have guessed, he disagrees.
Cormier issued a quick and snappy response to Ortiz on Twitter.
No! Lmao https://t.co/rdQVX0T8jM
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 17, 2019
Cormier has fought Jones twice previously. The first time they met, Jones defeated Cormier by decision. The second time, Jones won by knockout, but this result was overturned when Jones failed a drug test.
Do you think Tito Ortiz could put forth a better performance than Daniel Cormier against Jon Jones?
