Aljamain Sterling questions ‘irrational’ Urijah Faber’s call for title shot

After stopping Ricky Simon in his comeback fight, Urijah Faber called for a title shot against UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo. While Faber is a big star, however, it’s inarguable that there are far more deserving contenders in the division at present — like Aljamain Sterling.

Speaking on a recent episode of Submission Radio, Aljamain Sterling gave his thoughts on Faber’s proposed title shot.

“I didn’t think he’d be that irrational to think that after coming out of retirement after such a long layoff and losing to a guy [Jimmie Rivera] that two guys ahead of him beat,” Sterling said (transcript via MMA Fighting). “I just didn’t think that made a ton of sense. I understand he’s a legend and all that, he just has a huge following and what not, but let’s be real here, the guy’s had four title shots, and right now I don’t think he’s deserving of a fifth.”

“If it was a GSP and coming off of a big win, coming off of retiring from the belt like GSP has done in the past, and coming back and just wanting to fight for the belt immediately, it makes sense,” he added. “But Urijah’s not that guy. So, it does not make any sense whatsoever. I think he’s a huge draw in Sacramento, I don’t know if everyone is… the thing about MMA fans is, what have you done for me lately? So, for him to be away for so long, come back with such a big win – don’t get me wrong, it was a great performance on his part in terms of the finish, I just think there’s a hierarchy now. He left the queue, and now he re-entered the queue. So, if he wants to come back and challenge for a world title, more power to him, but he’s gonna have to do it on my terms and wait for the shit.”

Despite this wrinkle, Aljamain Sterling is confident he’ll eventually get his long-desired UFC title shot, one way or the other.

“At the end of the day, I’m not really worried,” Sterling said. “I’ve got all the confidence in the world that things are gonna go accordingly and according to plan, and I’ll be getting that long-awaited title shot.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/19/2019.