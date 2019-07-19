UFC star Paige VanZant plays ‘peek a boo’ with steamy lingerie photo

UFC women‘s flyweight standout Paige VanZant may not be able to compete inside the cage, but that isn’t keeping her out of the spotlight.

’PVZ’, who is currently recovering from yet another arm surgery, recently took to Instagram where she teased fight fans with the following risky photo.

Paige VanZant was most recently seen in action this past January, where she submitted Rachael Ostovich with a brutal armbar. That victory snapped a two fight losing skid for VanZant.

‘Twelve Gauge’ previously made headlines this year after posing for Sports Illustrated’s famous bikini issue.

When fight fans will get to see ‘PVZ’ return to the octagon remains to be seen.

Who would you like to see Paige VanZant fight in her next UFC appearance? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com July 18, 2019