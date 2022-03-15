Daniel Cormier laughs off Alex Pereira’s callout of Jared Cannonier: “Let’s be realistic”

Daniel Cormier seemingly isn’t a fan of Alex Pereira’s callout of Jared Cannonier.

‘Poatan’ is coming off a victory over Bruno Silva at UFC Vegas 50 last Saturday. Following the bout, the former kickboxing champion decided to call out the number two ranked middleweight Jared Cannonier. That’s in spite of the fact that ‘Killa Gorilla’ is set to face Israel Adesanya next.

The move is a risky one by Pereira but is no surprise. The former kickboxer has been calling out UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya since his signing in the promotion. The two fought in kickboxing years ago, the Brazilian winning both times.

It’s safe to say that Daniel Cormier doesn’t like the recent callout by Pereira. The former dual-weight UFC champion discussed the situation on DC & RC. While he thought the confidence is admirable, a possible fight with Cannonier or Adesanya is a long way away.

“He goes and calls out a guy in Jared Cannonier who’s obviously fighting for the championship, like what are we doing here?…I mean, fight someone in the top 15 [first], fight someone in the top 10. Like, I get shooting for the stars, but the stars is anyone with a number next to their name at this point.”

Cormier continued, “Then again, it’s the wins over Izzy in kickboxing that gives him this sense of invincibility. He’s watching this guy that he knocked out run roughshod over the division, become a megastar and make tons of money. Ultimately, he’s trying to find the shortest path to get to where he feels he belongs. So, hats off to him. But, come on man! Let’s be realistic in the way that we approach our journey through the UFC’s rankings.”

What do you think about Daniel Cormier’s comments about Alex Pereira? Do you think he shot fight Jared Cannonier next? Sound off in the comments below!