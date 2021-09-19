Daniel Cormier happy Jon Jones didn’t hug him after first fight: “No fake friends once the fight is done!”

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier explained why he was happy that Jon Jones didn’t hug him after their first fight.

Cormier (22-3 MMA) and Jones (26-1 MMA) originally collided at UFC 182 in January of 2015. That evening in Las Vegas, ‘Bones’ outpointed ‘DC’ on route to a unanimous decision victory.

There was a ton of bad blood between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones prior to that fight (and their eventual rematch), very similar to tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 main event between fellow light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann.

After Smith forced Spann to tapout with a rear-naked choke, ‘Lionheart’ proceeded to get in the face of ‘Superman’ for his pre-fight remarks.

‘DC’ defended Anthony Smith’s post-fight actions by tweeting out the following message on Twitter.

“I have no problem with the way Anthony Smith just acted when you talk all that shit and you get beat the way Ryan Spann just got beat we don’t need to shake hands and hug Anthony is an OG and do not play. Really was an easy night for @lionheartasmith great job!!”

Cormier’s comments were later shared by ESPN and received a reply from a fight fan who suggested the following: “Didn’t act that way after Jon beat you the 1st time”

Daniel Cormier responded to that claim by sharing the following explanation:

There was no hug and I’m happy he didn’t hug me I didn’t or don’t need that. The things that go so far can’t just be buried once the fight is over. I was sad at presser and Jones showed no pity. It was perfect! No fake friends once the fight is done! https://t.co/TEzVn5pBJI — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 19, 2021

“There was no hug and I’m happy he didn’t hug me I didn’t or don’t need that. The things that go so far can’t just be buried once the fight is over. I was sad at presser and Jones showed no pity. It was perfect! No fake friends once the fight is done!” – Cormier replied.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier would have a second fight at UFC 214 in July of 2017, where ‘Bones’ emerged victorious by way of knockout. The bout ruling was later overturned to a no-contest, this after Jones tested positive for banned substances.

