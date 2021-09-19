Anthony Smith calls for Aleksandar Rakic rematch following Ryan Spann finish at UFC Vegas 37

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith calls for the Aleksandar Rakic rematch following the Ryan Spann finish at UFC Vegas 37.

Smith won his third straight fight in the Octagon when he submitted Spann in the first round of their UFC Vegas 37 main event. For Smith, he has now won three straight fights by stoppage over Spann, Jimmy Crute, and Devin Clark. With a three-fight win streak now in his back pocket, “Lionheart” believes he has the ammunition he needs in order to call out the top dogs at 205lbs, and right now, Rakic is one of the best fighters in the weight class.

Following his big win over Spann on Saturday night, Smith used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to call out Rakic for a rematch. The two met last summer in a UFC Fight Night main event, which Rakic won via unanimous decision. With Smith now riding a three-fight win streak and with Rakic in need of an opponent to stay busy in the light heavyweight division, it seems possible the UFC will go this way and book the rematch.

“I want Aleksander Rakic. He’s just sitting around. He’s not next for the title. Either I get that fight or I’m going to skip it. That’s what I want. I want someone ahead of me and I earned that,” Smith said (h/t MMAFighting).

Since his win over Smith last year, Rakic has picked up another win over Thiago Santos, though it was far from an impressive fight. At this point, he seems well behind Jiri Prochazka when it comes to getting a title shot at 205lbs. That’s why it seems possible that he would take the fight with Smith in order to keep busy and prove he’s a top contender.

