Daniel Cormier explains why Jon Jones “will not knockout anybody” at heavyweight

Daniel Cormier doesn’t think Jon Jones will have knockout power at heavyweight.

For months now, Jones has been bulking up for a heavyweight move. “Bones” wants to be prepared for the move as it’s expected he will face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 in the summer. However, when the former light heavyweight champion moves up to heavyweight, Cormier doesn’t think he will be able to KO anyone.

“Jon Jones will not knockout anybody (at heavyweight). He doesn’t hit hard enough. If he couldn’t knock these dudes out at 205, he’s not knocking these heavyweight outs,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani.

It is interesting to see Daniel Cormier say this because, at UFC 214, Jones did earn a KO win over him. However, the fight was overturned to a no-contest due to Bones failing a steroid test. In his career, he has 10 wins by KO/TKO but he has not gotten a knockout win since UFC 232 where he beat Alexander Gustafsson.

In his past three fights, Jon Jones has gone the distance but has been playing it safe. Although he isn’t known for his KO power, Bones does have the ability to shut someone’s lights out. It is unfair for Cormier to say he won’t KO anyone at heavyweight given it is likely Jones will have more power with more weight behind him.

Jon Jones has not fought since he defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend his belt. He then vacated the light heavyweight title to make a move up to heavyweight. However, he still has been in contract negotiations with the UFC as he wants to get paid what he deserves. Before the win over Reyes, he beat Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith by decision and also holds notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, and Shogun Rua among others.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier saying Jon Jones won’t KO anyone at heavyweight?