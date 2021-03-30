Daniel Cormier encourages fans to appreciate UFC champions while they are still here

UFC legend Daniel Cormier encouraged fans to appreciate the sport’s champions while they are still here because they won’t be here forever.

There has been a changing of the guard lately in the sport. Cormier himself, one of the sport’s all-time greats, retired last summer. Cormier’s teammate at American Kickboxing Academy, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently hung up his gloves and retired from the sport. At UFC 260, Cormier’s longtime rival Stipe Miocic was knocked out by Francis Ngannou and could be contemplating retirement. The same goes for former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who lost to Vicente Luque on the same card. With four straight losses, UFC president Dana White hinted Woodley is done.

With such a changing of the guard, Cormier wanted to make the point and remind fans that these fighters don’t last forever. Speaking on the “DC and Helwani” podcast, Cormier encouraged fans to appreciate these UFC champions while they are still competing.

I really believe this, a lot of these champions are not appreciated. There will be a day when they’re gone. Love em now pic.twitter.com/ue5cNhj6um — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 29, 2021

“Respect these champions while they’re here. Live that these guys are here right now because there’s gonna be a day where they’re gone and people are gonna be like, Please come back.’ Better enjoy these fighters while they’re here,” Cormier said.

Cormier makes a good point here. While at times it seems like these fighters are invincible superheroes, the fact of the matter is they are all humans and no one can compete at the highest level of the sport forever. While these fighters are here, Cormier believes we need to appreciate them a little bit more. Because there will be a day that comes when these athletes are no longer here. That day has come for both Cormier and for Nurmagomedov, and it’s likely going to come soon for Woodley, and potentially Miocic, as well.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier?