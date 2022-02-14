Daniel Cormier disagrees with scoring of Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker rematch: “They had some bad judges man”

Daniel Cormier has revealed that he wasn’t in line with the judges in the UFC 271 main event.

‘DC’ was on the broadcast for the UFC pay-per-view event. The headlining bout saw a close middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. ‘The Last Stylebender’ won the bout via unanimous decision.

In the aftermath of the bout, there’s been a wide range of responses from the MMA community. While some thought Whittaker should’ve won the bout, that’s not something Cormier agrees with.

Beyond that, the former UFC light heavyweight champion stated that he didn’t agree with the judging of the fight as a whole. The day after the event, Cormier went on the Lion’s Den Super Bowl Companion alongside Brendan Schaub and Mike Tyson to discuss the fight.

“Izzy won the first round very cleanly. Second round, I thought Robert Whittaker could’ve won the round. Third round, Izzy won. Fourth round, Izzy won. Fifth round, Whittaker won, which was his best round. I thought it was 3-2, but the problem was the judges gave Rob round three. Bro, they got some bad judges.” – said Daniel Cormier on the Lion’s Den Super Bowl Companion.

Daniel Cormier continued, “When I went in for the interview, I figured Izzy won I just didn’t know by how much. I didn’t know if it was going to be 3-2 or 4-1. When the crowd reacted the way they did by booing, I thought ‘Wow, I must’ve been watching a different fight.'”

Regardless of what Cormier thought of the judges’ scoring, it didn’t matter too much. ‘The Last Stylebender’ earned another title defense and is now 2-0 in his series against ‘The Reaper’. Despite the loss, Whittaker has stated that he won the fight and that he’ll see Adesanya again.

What are your thoughts on Daniel Cormier’s comments about Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2?