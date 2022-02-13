Pros react after Israel Adesanya defeats Robert Whittaker at UFC 271

Tonight’s UFC 271 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

Adesanya (21-1 MMA) and Whittaker (23-5 MMA) clashed for the second time this evening in Houston with the promotions coveted middleweight title up for grabs.

‘Stylebender’ and ‘The Reaper’ had originally squared off in a title unification bout in October of 2019, with Adesanya emerging victorious by way of a second round knockout.

Since that time, Robert Whittaker had put together a perfect 3-0 record, scoring unanimous decision victories over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kevin Gastelum.

As for Israel Adesanya, ‘Stylebender’ had gone 3-1 since defeating ‘The Reaper’ at UFC 243. Izzy was most previously seen in action in June of 2021, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori.

Tonight’s UFC 271 main event proved to be a hard fought back and forth affair. Israel Adesanya seemingly got the better of Robert Whittaker in the opening ten minutes, even dropping ‘The Reaper’ with a right hand in the opening frame. However, Whittaker would start to turn the tide in round three and then appeared to get the better of ‘Stylebender’ in rounds four and five. After twenty-five minutes of action the bout went to the judges scorecards for decision and Adesanya was awarded the win.

Official UFC 271 Result: Israel Adesanya def. Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2’ below:

I love me some Whittaker. Absolutely love the dude. But I feel like Izzy is unstoppable. In another season, Whittaker is champ. My gut says Izzy wins. Also, my wife loves @HerbDean …so this is a great fight all around. #UFC271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

So exciting #UFC271

Kickboxing VS Karate — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) February 13, 2022

The two best at middleweight by far and we get to enjoy the contest. #UFC271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

My heart with Robert but my mind with Adesanya — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 13, 2022

Man give me any of these guys.

Any. Any time. — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) February 13, 2022

Whittaker is fighting scared# — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) February 13, 2022

Izzy is supremely confident right now! #UFC271 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

Robert should stick with those calf kicks on Izzy! #UFC271 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

Adesanya is attacking lead leg of Whittaker to take away all The power and forward boxing pressure.

Whittaker can not win moving backward he must Check kicks with forward pressure. — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) February 13, 2022

Man Izzy is a genius in movement and striking — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

Eyes are locked on the screen for this main event! 👀 should be a blood bath #UFC271 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) February 13, 2022

For as dominant as Izzy is…he isn’t overly offensive. #ufc271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1492735863179993088

Post-fight reactions to Israel Adesanya defeating Robert Whittaker:

Trust me, I love Izzy. But we have gotten to a point where a dominant champ just needs to stand there, throw a few shots per round and he will not lose unless he gets caught&he will always get the nod. Izzy got paid on this last contract…go FIGHT, don’t you dare spar. #UFC271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

No — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) February 13, 2022

@stylebender easy money for me, 0 wrestling. 1 round I’m gonna kill him🤪 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 13, 2022

Who would you like to see Israel Adesanya fight next following his victory over Robert Whittaker at tonight’s UFC 271 event Houston? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!