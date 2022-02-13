Pros react after Israel Adesanya defeats Robert Whittaker at UFC 271

By
Christopher Taylor
-
Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, UFC 271
Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker after UFC 271

Tonight’s UFC 271 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

Adesanya (21-1 MMA) and Whittaker (23-5 MMA) clashed for the second time this evening in Houston with the promotions coveted middleweight title up for grabs.

‘Stylebender’ and ‘The Reaper’ had originally squared off in a title unification bout in October of 2019, with Adesanya emerging victorious by way of a second round knockout.

Since that time, Robert Whittaker had put together a perfect 3-0 record, scoring unanimous decision victories over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kevin Gastelum.

Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya
Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya 2

As for Israel Adesanya, ‘Stylebender’ had gone 3-1 since defeating ‘The Reaper’ at UFC 243. Izzy was most previously seen in action in June of 2021, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori.

Tonight’s UFC 271 main event proved to be a hard fought back and forth affair. Israel Adesanya seemingly got the better of Robert Whittaker in the opening ten minutes, even dropping ‘The Reaper’ with a right hand in the opening frame. However, Whittaker would start to turn the tide in round three and then appeared to get the better of ‘Stylebender’ in rounds four and five. After twenty-five minutes of action the bout went to the judges scorecards for decision and Adesanya was awarded the win.

Official UFC 271 Result: Israel Adesanya def. Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2’ below:

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1492735863179993088

Post-fight reactions to Israel Adesanya defeating Robert Whittaker:

Who would you like to see Israel Adesanya fight next following his victory over Robert Whittaker at tonight’s UFC 271 event Houston? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. UFC 271 Results: Israel Adesanya defeats Robert Whittaker
  2. Robert Whittaker believes “no one expects me to win” but says Israel Adesanya “looks beatable” ahead of UFC 271
  3. Chael Sonnen believes Robert Whittaker was “petrified” in first fight with Israel Adesanya, shares prediction for Saturday’s rematch
  4. UFC 271: ‘Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2’ Live Results And Highlights
  5. UFC 271 | Pro fighters make their picks for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 title fight