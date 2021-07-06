Daniel Cormier back in commentary booth alongside Joe Rogan for UFC 264

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier is back in the commentary booth alongside color commentator Joe Rogan for Saturday’s UFC 264 pay-per-view.

Cormier and Rogan will be joined by UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik in the three-man commentary booth for this weekend’s blockbuster pay-per-view. That’s according to MMAjunkie.com, which has the full list of assignments for this weekend’s event.

Cormier missed UFC 263 last month because he was at a youth wrestling tournament, and former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder joined Rogan and Anik in the booth for the card instead, which was a highly-regarded trio by fight fans. In general, fans have often been critical of the Cormier and Rogan combination, as they have been accused of being biased, such as when Israel Adesanya fought Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. Cormier denied that there was any sort of bias shown, but overall, it sure feels like fans have been more critical of the job that he’s done behind the desk than some of the other former fighters.

In addition to Cormier being back behind the desk after missing last month’s UFC 263 card, ESPN talking heads Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman are among those who will have a prominent voice on this weekend’s broadcast as they will both be part of the secondary booth analyzing the fights from behind the scenes. Although Smith and Kellerman do not have the complete support and respect of the MMA community yet, both men are prominent voices and faces on ESPN broadcasts. With Ariel Helwani leaving ESPN recently, it’s certainly possible that recognizable figures like Smith and Kellerman will have a bigger voice in the MMA space for the company going forward during its broadcasts of UFC events.

What do you think of Daniel Cormier being back behind the commentary desk for UFC 264 alongside Joe Rogan and Jon Anik?