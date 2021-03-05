Dana White would “love” to have Jon Jones in attendance for UFC 260

UFC president Dana White has said he’d love to have new heavyweight contender Jon Jones in attendance at the upcoming UFC 260 card.

The event in question at the end of the month will play host to Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2. The fight will be contested for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, with the expectation being that Jones will be thrust into an immediate title shot against whoever comes out victorious.

During a recent interview with ESPN, White was questioned about what Jon’s role could be at the blockbuster event.

“I haven’t heard from him,” White said. “But, obviously, if Jon Jones wanted to come to the fight, we’d love to have him”.

White has also spoken about the possibility of UFC 260 actually being moved to Texas after the state announced they’d be removing most of their COVID-19 restrictions.

“I want to go to Texas ASAP,” White said at the UFC 259 pre-fight press conference. “I’ll go in the next two, three weeks. I’m ready to roll. We’ll be first. We’ll open this thing up, we’ll sell it out and be on our way.”

“I’m ready to go. I’d move this one if we could,” White added. “I told everybody when this opened up that I would be first and we would go first. And we will. If we could do it, we’d do it.”

But before all of the talk begins about what Jon Jones may or may not do, it’s worth focusing on just how exciting this rematch could be. Miocic was able to completely control Ngannou in their first fight at UFC 220, but three years later, there’s a lot of hype behind Ngannou after his phenomenal run of form as of late.

