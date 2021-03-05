Dana White hoping to move UFC 260 to Texas with a soldout crowd

Dana White is looking to move UFC events to Texas as soon as possible.

Recently, the Texas governor announced the state is open again and everything can begin going back to 100 percent capacity. That immediately caught the attention of the UFC and Dana White who has made it clear he is looking to have soldout crowds in the very near future.

According to White, he is talking to several cities in Texas about hosting UFC events in front of a soldout crowd in the very near future.

“I want to go to Texas ASAP,” White said at the UFC 259 pre-fight press conference. “I’ll go in the next two, three weeks. I’m ready to roll. We’ll be first. We’ll open this thing up, we’ll sell it out and be on our way.”

Dana White then joked he would even move Saturday’s card to Texas if he could, but confirmed the promotion is looking at moving UFC 260. That pay-per-view, of course, goes down on March 27 and sees Stipe Miocic defend his heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou. Alexander Volkanovski also looks to defend his featherweight title against Brian Ortega in the co-main event.

“I’m ready to go. I’d move this one if we could,” Dana White added. “I told everybody when this opened up that I would be first and we would go first. And we will. If we could do it, we’d do it.”

As of right now, Dana White and the UFC do not have any agreement with any city in Texas to hold UFC 260. White revealed Dallas already turned it down so he is now looking at Houston as the UFC boss wants to have fights in front of soldout crowds again.

If Dana White and the UFC can’t reach an agreement with any city in Texas, UFC 260 would take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

What do you make of Dana White wanting UFC 260 to be in Texas?