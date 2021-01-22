MMA community reacts to Ottman Azaitar being cut from UFC for safety violation

The MMA community had some very interesting reactions to Ottman Azaitar being released from the UFC for a safety violation.

Azaitar, who was slated to take on Matt Frevola on the main card of UFC 257 tomorrow, was cut by the promotion on Friday after he and his team attempted to smuggle people into the promotion’s bubble on Fight Island.

Throughout the pandemic, the UFC has promoted a long list of exciting events on Fight Island—Yas Island in Abu Dhabi—but that’s only been possible due to rigorous safety protocols that strictly limit who is allowed into the bubble.

As first reported by Farrah Hannoun of MMA Junkie, Azaitar and his team made the grievous and dangerous mistake of attempting to sneak people into the Fight Island bubble by removing their own wristbands and giving them to others outside the bubble. The fighter and his team were caught in the act on camera, which has resulted in their immediate ejection from the safe zone, and Azaitar’s release from the UFC.

UFC President Dana White later confirmed this bizarre story’s veracity.

Dana White on firing Ottoman Azaitar for helping some mysterious bagman break into the Fight Island Bubble #UFC257pic.twitter.com/t2hfQvCxVg — MMA mania (@mmamania) January 22, 2021

Unsurprisingly, this development generated some interesting reactions from the MMA community, including many of Azaitar’s fellow fighters.

Crazy, all went down across the hallway from my room 🧐 https://t.co/nSqnXnaSRL — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) January 22, 2021

And I thought I was the king of doing stupid self sabotaging shit — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) January 22, 2021

SMH — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 22, 2021

"He went into a room, shimmied across four balconies…" Azaitar really just lost his UFC career trying to sneak Ethan Hunt into the Fight Island bubble. What a strange and unfortunate story. https://t.co/cVK2oqCBd2 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 22, 2021

Azaitar was 2-0 in the UFC with two first-round KOs and had a major opportunity on a Conor McGregor card. What a baffling reason to throw away a very promising UFC career. https://t.co/EHzJqOGRYi — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 22, 2021

Dana White finding out that Ottoman Azaitar violated protocol to get a special box delivered… pic.twitter.com/QpWu4WhWVl — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) January 22, 2021

Pretty incredible story regarding why Ottman Azaitar is no longer competing at UFC 257 or in the UFC as a whole in the future via @AdamCatterall / @btsportufc https://t.co/yX5DFqhVnl — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 22, 2021

Footage of Otttoman Azaitar's guy sneaking into the fighter hotel #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/MuHcOyJbIL — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) January 22, 2021

After the news that Azaitar had been released from the UFC surfaced, the promotion issued a statement on the incident.

“UFC is aware of a recent violation of the health and safety protocols involving Ottman Azaitar. As such, Azaitar has been removed from the safety zone and his upcoming bout against Matt Frevola has been canceled.

“The organization continues to keep the health and safety of all participants as the top priority and will take action against anyone that does not adhere to the strict measures put in place.”

What was your reaction to this bizarre situation involving Ottman Azaitar?