MMA community reacts to Ottman Azaitar being cut from UFC for safety violation

By
Tom Taylor
-
Ottman Azaitar
Image via @ottmanazaitar on Instagram (photographer not listed)

The MMA community had some very interesting reactions to Ottman Azaitar being released from the UFC for a safety violation.

Azaitar, who was slated to take on Matt Frevola on the main card of UFC 257 tomorrow, was cut by the promotion on Friday after he and his team attempted to smuggle people into the promotion’s bubble on Fight Island.

Throughout the pandemic, the UFC has promoted a long list of exciting events on Fight Island—Yas Island in Abu Dhabi—but that’s only been possible due to rigorous safety protocols that strictly limit who is allowed into the bubble.

As first reported by Farrah Hannoun of MMA Junkie, Azaitar and his team made the grievous and dangerous mistake of attempting to sneak people into the Fight Island bubble by removing their own wristbands and giving them to others outside the bubble. The fighter and his team were caught in the act on camera, which has resulted in their immediate ejection from the safe zone, and Azaitar’s release from the UFC.

UFC President Dana White later confirmed this bizarre story’s veracity.

Unsurprisingly, this development generated some interesting reactions from the MMA community, including many of Azaitar’s fellow fighters.

After the news that Azaitar had been released from the UFC surfaced, the promotion issued a statement on the incident.

“UFC is aware of a recent violation of the health and safety protocols involving Ottman Azaitar. As such, Azaitar has been removed from the safety zone and his upcoming bout against Matt Frevola has been canceled.

“The organization continues to keep the health and safety of all participants as the top priority and will take action against anyone that does not adhere to the strict measures put in place.”

What was your reaction to this bizarre situation involving Ottman Azaitar?

