Dana White shoots down potential Jorge Masvidal vs Jake Paul fight, claims the YouTuber is scared to callout Anderson Silva

UFC president Dana White has dared Jake Paul to call out Anderson Silva after shutting down the idea of a fight against Jorge Masvidal.

In the wake of his big win over Tyron Woodley, many have questioned what Jake Paul’s next move is going to be as he continues to venture down the path of an extended pro boxing career. According to the man himself, he’s interested in fighting Jorge Masvidal – but that won’t be possible due to his current contractual agreement with the UFC.

So, when asked about the possible match-up, Dana White opted to throw another name out there for Jake Paul to challenge.

"JAKE?! JAKE?! JAKE?!" 😂😂 Dana White responds to @JakePaul's hope to fight Jorge Masvidal. Full video: https://t.co/eOeNsD6kre pic.twitter.com/UXGSaXkgm3 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) September 15, 2021

Dana White: I fucking guarantee you this. You ain't gonna see Jake Paul calling Anderson Silva out. That I fucking promise you. — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 15, 2021

“Masvidal is under contract with me. Hey Jake, Anderson is out [of his contract]. Anderson Silva is out. Jake? Jake? Jake?! I f***ing guarantee you this, you ain’t gonna see Jake Paul calling Anderson Silva out. That I f***ing promise you.”

While Paul has mentioned Silva as a possible opponent recently it definitely doesn’t seem to be near the top of his priority list.

