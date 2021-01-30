Dana White shares his takes on greatest UFC fighter ever, best current fighter and which fighter could explode in 2021

Dana White has shared his takes on greatest UFC fighter ever, best current fighter and which fighters career could explode in 2021.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the UFC President was asked a number of rapid fire questions including who he thinks is the greatest UFC fighter of all time.

Dana White briefly hesitated before dubbing former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones as the greatest UFC fighter ever.

“Jon Jones.” – White responded.

Jones (26-1 MMA) is currently bulking up for his heavyweight debut which is expected to take place this summer. ‘Bones’ ruled the promotions light heavyweight division for the past decade, earning victories over a plethora of former champions and top contenders.

Dana White also mentioned that Jones’ lone career blemish, which was a DQ, should not be on his record.

“It shouldn’t have happened that way. He shouldn’t have a loss, so it’s unfortunate.”

The brash UFC boss was then asked who he thinks is the best UFC fighter right now at this moment.

“Khabib (Nurmagomedov).” – White replied.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) announced his retirement from mixed martial arts immediately following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. With that said, the UFC President remains hopeful that he can lure ‘The Eagle’ back for one final fight.

Dana White was then asked which fighter he thinks career could explode in 2021.

“Khamzat Chimaev.” – White stated.

Chimaev (9-0 MMA) is slated to return to the Octagon on March 13 for a key welterweight bout with perennial division contender Leon Edwards. Should ‘Borz’ win that fight, he will find himself in the top-five of the promotions welterweight division.

What do you think of the names listed by Dana White in today’s rapid fire segment with TMZ Sports? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!