Dana White says UFC interested in booking Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg rematch

After brutally knocking out Holly Holm with a head kick in the co-main event of UFC 239, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes extended her winning streak to nine straight fights. Her win streak includes victories over Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko, to name a few.

According to UFC president Dana White, it’s clear that Nunes is the best female MMA fighter of all time. Here’s what White said about Nunes’s performance when speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN:

“I thought Amanda looked incredible,” White said. “When I talk about her being the greatest ever, it’s about not only who you fought and who you beat, but how you beat them. If you look at all the greats, she’s fought all the greats now. Holly was the last one. If you look at how she performed against Holly, you can’t deny it now. If you were ever in denial, it’s over.

“(She’s the best female fighter) ever.”

Video: Looking back at UFC 239 with Dana White (@danawhite), who said anyone who scored that main event for Thiago Santos should never judge a fight again. Which … was a little awkward since … ummm … I scored it for Santos. https://t.co/fOUjDrf7qu — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 7, 2019

Despite being a dominant champion in the bantamweight division and also being the featherweight champion, there have been critics in the media who have said Nunes isn’t a star. White said those people are wrong, and pointed to UFC 239’s massive numbers, which he says were in a large part due to Nunes’ presence on the card.

“The numbers tonight were off the charts and she was part of that,” White said. “It was a great card and a card that a lot of people were excited about. She’s the co-main event. I tell you guys this all the time. I don’t listen to this stupidness about anyone who says she isn’t a star. They don’t have any idea what they’re talking about. I don’t listen to that stuff.”

Now the question is what’s next. If it was up to White, it’s a rematch with Cyborg, who Nunes starched at UFC 232. Cyborg has to get by Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 first, but if she wins that fight White says the UFC wants to book the rematch.

“Nunes wants the rematch with Cyborg next. We’ll see if Cyborg is up for that and if she wants to do that. If not, there will be somebody else, there’s always somebody else,” White said.

Are you interested in seeing Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg 2 or is there another fight you want to see instead?