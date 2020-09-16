Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 36: Covington vs. Woodley

The full betting odds have been released for the 13 fights scheduled to take place Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 36: Covington vs. Woodley event.

In the main event, it’s a five-round UFC welterweight grudge match between rivals Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley. Covington is coming off of a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman in his last fight while Woodley is coming off of back-to-back decision losses to Usman and Gilbert Burns. Both men are ranked in the top-five at 170lbs so it’s important for both Covington and Woodley to win if they want to stay in title contention.

In the co-main event, long-time veteran Donald Cerrone meets Niko Price. Cerrone has lost his last four straight fights while Price is coming off of a stoppage loss to Vicente Luque, but both men are known for putting on exciting fights. So when you match them up against one another, it’s basically pure guaranteed violence for UFC fans to enjoy.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 36 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 36 Odds

Colby Covington -250

Tyron Woodley +210

Niko Price -130

Donald Cerrone +110

Khamzat Chimaev -500

Gerald Meerschaert +385

Johnny Walker -115

Ryan Spann -105

Mackenzie Dern -330

Randa Markos +270

Kevin Holland -265

Darren Stewart +225

Mayra Bueno Silva -330

Mara Romero Borella +270

David Dvorak -170

Jordan Espinosa +145

Jessica-Rose Clark -170

Sarah Alpar +145

Randy Costa -180

Journey Newsom +155

Andre Ewell -160

Irwin Rivera +140

TJ Laramie -225

Darrick Minner +190

Tyson Nam -165

Jerome Rivera +125

In the main event, Covington opened as a -250 betting favorite. That means a $250 bet would win you $100. As for Woodley, he opened as a +210 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $210.

In the co-main event, Price opened as a -130 betting favorite. That means a $130 bet would win you $100. As for Cerrone, he opened as a +110 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $110.

Who do you like for bets based on the UFC on ESPN+ 36 odds?