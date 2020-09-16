Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 36: Covington vs. Woodley

The full betting odds have been released for the 13 fights scheduled to take place Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 36: Covington vs. Woodley event.
In the main event, it’s a five-round UFC welterweight grudge match between rivals Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley. Covington is coming off of a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman in his last fight while Woodley is coming off of back-to-back decision losses to Usman and Gilbert Burns. Both men are ranked in the top-five at 170lbs so it’s important for both Covington and Woodley to win if they want to stay in title contention.
In the co-main event, long-time veteran Donald Cerrone meets Niko Price. Cerrone has lost his last four straight fights while Price is coming off of a stoppage loss to Vicente Luque, but both men are known for putting on exciting fights. So when you match them up against one another, it’s basically pure guaranteed violence for UFC fans to enjoy.
Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 36 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 36 Odds
Colby Covington -250
Tyron Woodley +210
Niko Price -130
Donald Cerrone +110
Khamzat Chimaev -500
Gerald Meerschaert +385
Johnny Walker -115
Ryan Spann -105
Mackenzie Dern -330
Randa Markos +270
Kevin Holland -265
Darren Stewart +225
Mayra Bueno Silva -330
Mara Romero Borella +270
David Dvorak -170
Jordan Espinosa +145
Jessica-Rose Clark -170
Sarah Alpar +145
Randy Costa -180
Journey Newsom +155
Andre Ewell -160
Irwin Rivera +140
TJ Laramie -225
Darrick Minner +190
Tyson Nam -165
Jerome Rivera +125
In the main event, Covington opened as a -250 betting favorite. That means a $250 bet would win you $100. As for Woodley, he opened as a +210 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $210.
In the co-main event, Price opened as a -130 betting favorite. That means a $130 bet would win you $100. As for Cerrone, he opened as a +110 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $110.
Who do you like for bets based on the UFC on ESPN+ 36 odds?