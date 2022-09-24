Eddie Hearn reportedly suing Jake Paul for damages in excess of $100 million due to fight fixing accusations

Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn is reportedly suing Jake Paul for damages in excess of $100 million due to fight fixing accusations.

According to TMZ, Hearn and his team have filed a lawsuit for defamation, this after Paul accused Hearn of paying off judges.

“Glenn Feldman, shows up in Saudi and scores Anthony Joshua to win the fight,” Paul said earlier this month during an interview with IFL TV (h/t MMA Junkie). “Everyone watched the fight, it’s not a split decision. Usyk had a runaway victory, clearly won the fight. This judge, Glenn Feldman, gives it to Anthony Joshua? It’s like a repeated crime here. This type of sh*t, I’m going to call it out here in boxing because it’s bullsh*t. Clearly, this guy is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing. That’s a bold statement and an accusation that I don’t take lightly, but it’s just blatantly obvious. You would think they would bring a different judge that f*cked up the scoring of Taylor-Serrano to Saudi Arabia.”

With that, Hearn and his company, Matchroom Boxing, claim their reputation was damaged after 25-year-old Paul “made outrageously false and baseless allegations” about their business.

“Both legally and ethically there is a clear line separating opinion from defamatory lies. Jake Paul knows that, and he purposely crossed that line when he wrongly accused Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn of fixing fights,” Hearn’s attorney Frank Salzano told TMZ.

“Nonetheless he was still given an opportunity to retract his defamatory statements and refused to. Now he will face the legal consequences of his actions as Matchroom and Mr. Hearn will be seeking damages in well excess of $100 million given the value and goodwill attached to the Matchroom business and the harmful nature of Mr. Paul’s comments.”

Jake Paul is slated to return to the squared circle on October 29th for a highly anticipated showdown with MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Paul has yet to release a statement on the lawsuit.

