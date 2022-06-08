Dana White rejects Paddy Pimblett’s idea of holding a UFC event at Anfield: “I’m definitely not going outside in f**king England”

UFC president Dana White has rejected Paddy Pimblett’s idea of holding a UFC event at Anfield Stadium in the future.

Over the course of the last twelve months, few UFC newcomers have made as much of an impact as Paddy Pimblett. While he may not be in title contention or anything quite so dramatic, he’s looked incredibly impressive across his first two appearances in the cage – and he’s replicated that energy outside of the Octagon.

As a personality, it’s hard to picture anyone coming close to Paddy Pimblett, at least in terms of those who have entered the promotion in the last couple of years.

Pimblett has his eyes set on UFC returning to Liverpool before he hangs up his gloves and more specifically, he wants to go to Anfield – the home of his beloved Liverpool Football Club.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

While Dana White understands the request, he isn’t about to grant it anytime soon.

“Yeah, I’m not going outside. I’m definitely not going outside in f***ing England. Listen, if you’re going to go outside you go to Abu Dhabi where it’s hot as hell and absolutely not going to rain. But I don’t even like that. I don’t like having any outside factors that can affect the fight. Heat, wind, any of that stuff that can hurt the outcome of a fight, I don’t like.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

As we know, England is notorious for being the home of awful weather regardless of what time of year it is – and that’s especially true for rain.

Liverpool is located in the north of the country which tends to get the brunt of the chaos but if the demand is high enough, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Dana change his mind.

Can Paddy Pimblett get the UFC to host an event at Anfield?